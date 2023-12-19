Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 227,638 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 216.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,638 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

