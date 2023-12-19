Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 220.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.