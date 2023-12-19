Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,053 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,766,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 698,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BSCN opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

