Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.54% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $493.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

