Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

