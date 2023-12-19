Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCP opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.