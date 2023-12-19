Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $5.19 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

