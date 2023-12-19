Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.