Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $8.65 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.71.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.