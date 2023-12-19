Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

