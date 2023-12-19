Legacy Private Trust Co. Invests $2.87 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 48,354 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 596.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $529.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $103.95 and a one year high of $139.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

