Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 130,077 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,077 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.31% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDV. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDV opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $94.31.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

