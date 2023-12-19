Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 7,052 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

