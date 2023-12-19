Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 91,421 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

