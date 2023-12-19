Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,674,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 2.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,999,000 after buying an additional 1,689,428 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,594,000 after buying an additional 455,367 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,869,000 after purchasing an additional 210,213 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $18,174,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 898.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 121,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 109,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.