Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 131 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $121.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,843. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.