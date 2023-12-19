Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $425.64. 379,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,930. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $426.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.75. The stock has a market cap of $399.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,234,911. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

