Legato Capital Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, reaching $580.84. The company had a trading volume of 128,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $593.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

