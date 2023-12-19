Legato Capital Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 0.6% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $123.96. The company had a trading volume of 387,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $125.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,350 shares of company stock worth $12,466,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

