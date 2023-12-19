Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.54. The company had a trading volume of 513,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,729. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.