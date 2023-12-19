Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $9.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,137.80. 956,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $932.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $884.75. The company has a market cap of $469.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

