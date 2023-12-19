Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 335 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.13. 241,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,102. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.94.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

