Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.19. 262,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,656. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

