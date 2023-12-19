Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 0.7% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.79. 410,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,833. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.