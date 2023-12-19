Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $165.00 at Raymond James

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.35.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $147.28 on Tuesday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $88.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.81.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Lennar by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Lennar by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

