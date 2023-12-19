LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

LGI Homes Trading Up 1.8 %

LGIH stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.16. 34,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,515. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.68. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,254,000 after acquiring an additional 68,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,706,000 after purchasing an additional 99,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LGI Homes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,960,000 after acquiring an additional 190,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

