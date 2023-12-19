Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 0.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

