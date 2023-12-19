Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Cut by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $409.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

