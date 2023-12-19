Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,406,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,893,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,152,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.87. 82,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.