Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.8 %

NASDAQ:LBPH traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. 65,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,521. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,488 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,611,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

