Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $80.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Louisiana-Pacific traded as high as $71.11 and last traded at $70.87. 123,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 865,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

LPX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

