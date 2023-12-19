Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,725,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.30. The stock had a trading volume of 755,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

