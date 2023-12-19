Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.66.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

