Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNA

Luna Innovations Price Performance

LUNA stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $223.46 million, a PE ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.56 million. Analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.