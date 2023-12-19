Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $15.08. Lyft shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 6,036,520 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,425 in the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Lyft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.

Lyft Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lyft by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lyft by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.