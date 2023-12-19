Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 7,975 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Bunge Global accounts for approximately 6.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bunge Global worth $41,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 242.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $105.21. 714,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.48. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

