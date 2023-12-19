Marotta Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO opened at $435.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $436.40. The firm has a market cap of $348.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

