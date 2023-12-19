Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $103.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Shares of VAC opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,100,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,402,000 after acquiring an additional 116,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,671,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

