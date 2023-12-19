Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $15.08 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.14. 1,905,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,517. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2164 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

