Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $9.84 Million Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.5% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 5.42% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,126.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,454. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.