Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 142,480 shares.The stock last traded at $86.78 and had previously closed at $85.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens cut shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $95.07. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

