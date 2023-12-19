Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after acquiring an additional 147,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.08. 620,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,178. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.