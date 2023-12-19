Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $167.69. 607,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.