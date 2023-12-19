Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,169 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $51.68. 426,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.