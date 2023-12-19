Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,821 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.95. The stock had a trading volume of 303,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,016. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

