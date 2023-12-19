Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 15,444 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,077 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.47. The stock had a trading volume of 710,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,556. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

