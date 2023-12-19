Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 2.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $25,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $97.18. 757,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,436. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

