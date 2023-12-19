Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.57. The company had a trading volume of 407,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

