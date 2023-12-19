Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,076 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 3.0% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. TD Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.98. 605,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,781. The company has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,777. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

