Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.10. 19,478,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,324,637. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $200.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

